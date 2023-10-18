13-year-old girl escapes kidnappers who forced her into car in Germantown while walking from school

Authorities say a 13-year-old girl was able to break free from two kidnappers who forced her into a car in Montgomery County.

Police say the girl was walking home from school Tuesday around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Waring Station Road and Stoney Bottom Road in Germantown when a dark gray sedan pulled up, two males jumped out and dragged her inside.

The girl told police that they drove her around in the vehicle until she was able to break free and get out of the car near the 20000 block of Placid Lake Terrace, almost three miles away from where she was abducted.

The teen ran to a resident for help. First responders transported the girl to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SVID detectives at 240-773-5400.