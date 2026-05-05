13 DC police officers on leave amid shake-up over data manipulation claims

Thirteen D.C. police officers have been placed on administrative leave amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged manipulation of crime data, according to officials.

The interim police chief says the department has begun the process of terminating those involved, though that process could take time.

The developments come as scrutiny intensifies over whether crime statistics were altered to make the city appear safer than it actually was.

What we know:

Interim Police Chief Jeffrey Carroll confirmed that 13 Metropolitan Police Department officials have been placed on administrative leave.

Carroll said the process to terminate those employees has begun, though it is expected to be lengthy.

The investigation centers on allegations that officials manipulated crime statistics, potentially to make crime trends appear more favorable.

Among those previously identified in the probe are senior officials, including a chief executive assistant, a district commander, and an assistant chief.

What they're saying:

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement, "Make no mistake, top D.C. law enforcement terminations are due to the Oversight Committee exposing how D.C. police leaders manipulated crime data and cultivated a culture of fear to push an agenda."

He added, "This isn’t over," and called for access to all documents related to the internal investigation.

What's next:

Those accused of misconduct will have the chance to respond through the department’s disciplinary system, a process that can lead to arbitration and, in some cases, take years to resolve.

If enacted, the recommended terminations and other penalties could trigger a significant shake‑up in the department’s top ranks.

READ MORE: House Oversight Committee demands DC police records on alleged crime data manipulation

The moves would also create immediate staffing challenges as some officials are placed on administrative leave.

The backstory:

The District has reported a drop in overall crime in recent years after a sharp spike in 2023. Still, some within the department have long complained that certain managers routinely downgraded crime classifications to make their districts appear safer or avoid criticism from top leadership.

President Donald Trump intensified scrutiny of the department last summer, arguing that crime was worse than city statistics showed as he moved to take temporary control of the force.

Earlier reports into D.C. police and crime statistics focused largely on former Chief Pamela A. Smith’s leadership style, alleging she fostered a culture of fear that encouraged officials to misclassify crimes to avoid her displeasure.

Smith has strongly denied ever directing anyone to manipulate crime statistics, and Bowser has credited her with helping drive a sharp citywide drop in crime during her tenure.

Smith spoke with FOX 5 and said her decision to step down at the end of 2025 was not influenced by Bowser’s decision not to seek reelection or by the federal crime surge in the District. She called the move deeply personal, shaped by time spent with family over the holidays.

RELATED: DC Police Chief Pamela Smith speaks with FOX 5 about decision to resign

"What really resonated with me was going home for Thanksgiving to visit my family in Pine Bluff, Arkansas," she told FOX 5’s Steven Chenevey in a December 2025 interview shortly after making the announcement. She said the loss of her mother and years of nonstop work led her to miss important family milestones. "Being able to come home for Thanksgiving two years after my mom passed really resonated with me and has allowed me to make a decision that I think is necessary, not just only for me, but also for my family."

Smith said her decision to step down was not influenced by federal involvement and noted she has long maintained positive relationships with federal partners, including during last summer’s federal surge.

Responding to accusations from the Justice Department that D.C. police officials falsified data to make crime rates appear lower, Smith firmly denied any manipulation and said she would hold members accountable if problems were ever found.