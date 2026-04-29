House Oversight Committee demands DC police records on alleged crime data manipulation

The Brief The House Oversight Committee is demanding the Metropolitan Police Department share the results of a recent internal investigation into the alleged manipulation of crime data. A December report from the Department of Justice found then-MPD Chief Pamela Smith pushed leadership to underreport crime. In a letter to the MPD, Committee Chair James Comer claimed the Internal Affairs audit uncovered "substantiated claims" against MPD leadership.



The House Oversight Committee is demanding the Metropolitan Police Department hand over documents related to an internal investigation into reports that the department intentionally misreported crime statistics to paint the District in a better light.

House Oversight Chair wants info on MPD crime data

What we know:

In a letter to Interim MPD Chief Jeffrey Carroll written Wednesday, Committee Chairman James Comer demanded all the records from the completed investigation, including any communication between MPD and the D.C. Office of the Inspector General.

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According to the letter, MPD's internal report found "substantiated claims against individuals in MPD leadership positions."

The backstory:

The Justice Department has been investigating the MPD's record keeping since August 2025. A report then from the Washington Post claimed the DOJ was looking into reports that MPD manipulated data to "create a false illusion of safety," making it seem like crime was dropping at a faster rate than in reality.

The DOJ report, published months later in December, accused then-Chief Pamela Smith and department leadership of "placing a higher priority on suppressing public reporting of crime statistics than stopping crime itself," saying that Smith pressured commanders to deflate crime statistics.

Smith stepped down as chief shortly after that report was published, and has denied the allegations.

"I never and never will and never would have encouraged, intimidated, retaliated or told anyone to change their numbers," Smith said then. "Never would I have done that."'

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DC crime stats in 2026

By the numbers:

So far this year, crime is down 25% according to MPD, compared to this time last year. Homicides, sexual assaults and robberies have all seen drops so far in 2026, compared to the same time last year. But, assault with a dangerous weapon is up by 35%.

And, while murders have dropped by more than 45% so far in 2026, there have been 13 homicides in April, according to MPD—the same as January, February and March, combined.

What's next:

The Oversight Committee has given MPD a May 12 deadline to hand over the requested documents. If it doesn't, "the Committee may pursue the compulsory process to compel document production," the letter reads.

What we don't know:

FOX 5 DC has reached out to both MPD and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office, which is responsible for prosecuting crimes in the District. Neither has responded.