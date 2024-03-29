12-year-old girl shot overnight in northwest DC

A 12-year-old girl remains hospitalized after she was shot overnight in northwest D.C.

D.C. police reported the shooting just after 4 a.m. on X.

They say officers responded to the 500 block of Peabody Street where the girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

Detectives are looking for an armed suspect wearing a mask and all black clothing.

