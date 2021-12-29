12-year-old girl missing from Woodbridge; police say last seen driving family vehicle

Authorities are asking for help finding a 12-year-old girl missing from Prince William County.

Daniella Elizabeth Ayala Portillo was last seen leaving her home on Rope Drive in Woodbridge on December 28 driving the family's vehicle.

Portillo is described by police as a Hispanic female, 4-feet-5-inches tall, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The vehicle is a 2007 gold Toyota Camry with Virginia tags: UTE-7727. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and white/gray pajama pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500.