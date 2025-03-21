12-year-old assaults, robs victim in DC, additional suspects at large: police
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A 12-year-old boy has been arrested and charged for his involvement in a robbery in Northeast.
D.C. police responded to the area of the 100 block of Q Street, Northeast for the report of a robbery on Wednesday, March 19, at around 4:52 p.m. According to police, the suspects approached the victim in that block, assaulted her, and stole property.
Police say the victim was transported by D.C. Fire and EMS to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Additional suspects involved in the incident remain at large.