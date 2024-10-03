12-year-old arrested for DC armed robbery: police

Authorities have arrested a 12-year-old in connection with an armed robbery in northwest Washington.

D.C. police said the robbery happened on September 2 when two suspects approached a victim in the unit block of Florida Avenue.

Authorities say one of the suspects pulled a firearm and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and both suspects fled.

The 12-year-old was arrested on October 2 and charged with robbery with a gun.

This case remains under investigation.