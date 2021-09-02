$1,000 offered for Anne Arundel county employee vaccinations

Anne Arundel county is offering $1,000 for county employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The incentive program is open to temporary or contractual employees who’ve worked more than 1,000 hours in the fiscal year 2020, and are still on the payroll the week of Sept. 13.

The vaccination deadline for those eligible is Nov. 30.

"Through working closely with our agency and union leadership, we developed an incentive we believe will help get more of our staff vaccinated. With cold and flu season rapidly approaching, we must do everything in our power to boost vaccination rates, and we believe that this program will do just that among our public servants," " County Executive Steuart Pittman said.

The bonus also applies to employees who’ve already been vaccinated.

