Nationals implement vaccine mandate for all nonplaying employees: report

The Washington Nationals have become one of the first MLB teams to implement a vaccine mandate.

Team officials confirm that all nonplaying full-time employees now have to get a COVID-19 vaccine and any employees without an exemption or proof of vaccine will be fired.

The Houston Astros are the only other MLB team to introduce the requirement, according to a report from ESPN.

According to the report, around three-quarters of MLB teams are above the 85% threshold for Tier 1 employees, which includes players, coaches, medical personnel, and others. That is the minimum needed for loosened COVID restrictions.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The move by the Nationals follows a growing trend across professional sports teams that are pushing players and employees to get vaccinated.

Earlier this month, Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera issued a warning to the team after additional players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They were one of the last NFL teams to reach 50% vaccination.

Advertisement

According to a July 30 report from the Associated Press, 88.5% of NFL players have had at least one shot of the vaccine and 20 teams have more than 90% of players vaccinated, including eight with more than 95% vaccinated.