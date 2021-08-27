Vaccine mandated for Loudoun County school employees

Loudoun County Public Schools announced on Friday that all employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.

Those who have received their first dose will need to provide proof by Oct. 1.

Anyone who has not provided proof of their first dose must undergo COVID-19 testing on a weekly basis.

The order arrives as districts prepare for full-time in-person instruction – despite the surge in cases, especially among the unvaccinated.

The Delta variant has accelerated the spread, health officials say.

