100 days until America's 250th anniversary: Here's what's happening on July 4 to celebrate

The Brief The U.S. will celebrate its 250th anniversary with nationwide "America’s Block Party" events July 3–4 in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Fort Campbell, and Charleston.

Highlights include a rare July 3 Times Square Ball drop, major concerts, and large-scale fireworks displays, along with a special "America’s Soundtrack" album.

In D.C., events include a massive July 4 celebration with a parade, expanded fireworks, a national state fair on the Mall, and additional events throughout the summer.

The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is 100 days away, and there are events scheduled across the U.S. in celebration.

What we know:

America250 has announced America's Block Party, kicking off on July 3 and 4 in five cities across the country: New York, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Fort Campbell and Charleston.

In New York City, the Times Square Ball will drop on July 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET in a custom America250 design. It's the first time in 120 years that the ball will drop outside New Year's Eve.

Los Angeles will host a concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and Milwaukee's Summerfest will serve as an official America250 Block Party, featuring artists like Jelly Roll and Sam Barber.

Fort Campbell will host a festival for military families and the public.

Charleston's celebration will feature the largest fireworks display in the Southeast.

"On July 4 is the launch of America's Block Party. Think about this, I wouldn't call them viewing parties because I don't think that does it justice. These are interactive experiences all across the country," said Rosie Rios, former U.S. Treasurer and chairwoman of America 250 to FOX News.

Organizers will also compile "America’s soundtrack," a combination of the country’s most iconic music put together by Emilio Estefan, a 19-time Grammy Awards winner. Included in the soundtrack will be a new version of "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang.

"It is a pleasure and an honor to be working with my brother Emilio Estefan on a new version of our No. 1 song ‘Celebration’ for America’s Soundtrack Album commemorating the 250th Anniversary of the United States," said Robert Kool Bell, leader and only remaining founding member of Kool & The Gang. "Get ready to Celebrate Good Times Come On!"

Local perspective:

In D.C., America250 organizers also announced America's Birthday Cake will be unveiled on July 4, created by fine art cake artist and entrepreneur Grace "Grey" Pak and Netflix’s Is It Cake?

Already planned in D.C. is a Spirit of America parade honoring veterans from all 50 states.

The annual fireworks display is expected to be expanded this year in what is being called the largest fireworks display in world history.

The Great American State Fair will also be taking place on the National Mall. The state fair kicks off on June 25 and will continue through July 10. All fifty states and territories along with federal agencies will showcase food and culture.

While America 250 is cooperating with plans for the event in Washington, D.C., the Trump Administration is spearheading efforts for the parade and other festivities at the White House.

Aside from July 4, D.C. will be the location of a UFC fight on the White House lawn on June 14, and the Freedom 250 IndyCar Grand Prixe on August 23.

What you can do:

FOX 5 DC will have live coverage of all the celebrations happening in Washington, D.C. on July 4 on FOX LOCAL. Download FOX LOCAL on your phone and smart TV today!