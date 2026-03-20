The Brief A new virtual‑lap video shows the Freedom 250 route winding past major D.C. landmarks. The one‑minute preview highlights the 1.7‑mile circuit set for August 21–23. Organizers say fans can watch for free, with profits going to local charities.



A newly released virtual lap video gives a first look at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix route, showing IndyCars speeding past some of Washington’s most iconic landmarks ahead of the race in August 2026.

What we know:

The one‑minute preview video, released on YouTube, highlights the 1.7‑mile street circuit that will wind around the National Mall, passing the U.S. Capitol, the Washington Monument, the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, the National Gallery of Art and the National Archives.

RELATED: Freedom 250 Grand Prix: Course unveiled for IndyCar race near National Mall

The race weekend is scheduled for August 21–23 as part of America’s 250th birthday celebration in the nation’s capital.

Organizers say the seven‑turn layout will feature a sweeping stretch along Pennsylvania Avenue, giving fans a close‑up view of open‑wheel cars reaching speeds of 180 mph.

Spectators will be able to watch for free, and officials say any profits from the event will be donated to local charities.

Image 1 of 27 ▼ Virtual preview shows IndyCar’s Freedom 250 Grand Prix racing past DC landmarks