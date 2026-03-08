UFC’s White House fight card revealed: Here’s the lineup
The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially unveiled its White House card, according to Fox Sports.
The landmark event will take place on Sunday, June 14 (Monday, June 15 in Australia), with the Octagon set up on the South Lawn of the White House in front of a projected crowd of around 5,000 spectators.
President Donald Trump is set to oversee the event as part of festivities marking the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.
In the main event, lightweight champions Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje will square off in a title unification bout, with the Georgian star making his return following a hiatus from competition.
Here are the other details:
Main event
Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje
Main card bouts
Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane
Sean O’Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi
Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler
Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus
Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia
Trump’s ties to UFC and appetite for spectacle
The backstory:
Trump’s plan reflects his longstanding friendship with UFC president Dana White, who has appeared at multiple Trump campaign events and spoke in support of him at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
The former and current president has often embraced spectacle-driven moments to appeal to his base, blending entertainment and politics in ways that break from presidential tradition.
Hosting a live UFC event at the White House would mark a historic first — and a bold symbol of Trump’s ongoing efforts to reshape presidential norms as part of his broader "America250" celebration.
The Source: The details in the story were first reported by Fox Sports, which revealed the official fight card and event plans. This story was reported from Los Angeles.