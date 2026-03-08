UFC’s White House fight card revealed: Here’s the lineup

article

The Brief The UFC will stage a historic fight card on the White House South Lawn on June 14 as part of America250 celebrations. Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje will headline the event in a lightweight title unification bout. The unprecedented show reflects President Donald Trump’s close ties with UFC president Dana White.



The Ultimate Fighting Championship has officially unveiled its White House card, according to Fox Sports.

The landmark event will take place on Sunday, June 14 (Monday, June 15 in Australia), with the Octagon set up on the South Lawn of the White House in front of a projected crowd of around 5,000 spectators.

President Donald Trump is set to oversee the event as part of festivities marking the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

Dig deeper:

In the main event, lightweight champions Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje will square off in a title unification bout, with the Georgian star making his return following a hiatus from competition.

Here are the other details:

Main event

Ilia Topuria vs Justin Gaethje

Main card bouts

Alex Pereira vs Ciryl Gane

Sean O’Malley vs Aiemann Zahabi

Mauricio Ruffy vs Michael Chandler

Bo Nickal vs Kyle Daukaus

Diego Lopes vs Steve Garcia

Trump’s ties to UFC and appetite for spectacle

The backstory:

Trump’s plan reflects his longstanding friendship with UFC president Dana White, who has appeared at multiple Trump campaign events and spoke in support of him at the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The former and current president has often embraced spectacle-driven moments to appeal to his base, blending entertainment and politics in ways that break from presidential tradition.

Hosting a live UFC event at the White House would mark a historic first — and a bold symbol of Trump’s ongoing efforts to reshape presidential norms as part of his broader "America250" celebration.