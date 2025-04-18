Expand / Collapse search

1 youth killed, 5 hurt in Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash

Published  April 18, 2025 9:16am EDT
The Brief

    • One minor killed, five others injured in early-morning Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash.
    • Two vehicles involved; three minors and two adults hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
    • Southbound lanes closed between Route 197 and Powder Mill Road as investigation continues.

BELTSVILLE, Md. - A youth was killed, and five others were hurt in a crash along the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Friday morning.

1 minor killed in crash

What we know:

The crash involved two vehicles and was reported around 1:40 a.m. near Route 197.

The minor was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other minors and two adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The southbound lanes remain closed between Route 197 and Powder Mill Road. The crash remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from United States Park Police.

