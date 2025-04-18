1 youth killed, 5 hurt in Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash

The Brief One minor killed, five others injured in early-morning Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash. Two vehicles involved; three minors and two adults hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Southbound lanes closed between Route 197 and Powder Mill Road as investigation continues.



A youth was killed, and five others were hurt in a crash along the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Friday morning.

1 minor killed in crash

What we know:

The crash involved two vehicles and was reported around 1:40 a.m. near Route 197.

The minor was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other minors and two adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes remain closed between Route 197 and Powder Mill Road. The crash remains under investigation.