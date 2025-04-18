1 youth killed, 5 hurt in Baltimore-Washington Parkway crash
BELTSVILLE, Md. - A youth was killed, and five others were hurt in a crash along the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Friday morning.
What we know:
The crash involved two vehicles and was reported around 1:40 a.m. near Route 197.
The minor was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other minors and two adults were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The southbound lanes remain closed between Route 197 and Powder Mill Road. The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from United States Park Police.