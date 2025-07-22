The Brief Toddler shot in DC. Jeep used in shooting recovered. $10K reward offered by police.



Gunfire wounds child

A 1-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after being shot Monday in southeast Washington, police say.

The shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. in the 800 block of Yuma Street, where witnesses said a black Jeep Cherokee pulled up and someone inside opened fire. The toddler was struck in the arm and taken to the hospital conscious and breathing.

Police locate vehicle

What we know:

Authorities say their Real-Time Crime Center captured images of the vehicle fleeing the scene. The Jeep, which had been reported stolen, was later recovered overnight in Suitland.

Councilmember Trayon White visited the scene to speak with detectives and neighbors. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information in the case. Anyone with information can call 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ 1-year-old girl recovering after shot in DC; police locate vehicle of interest (DC Police)