1-year-later, mystery surrounds death of Groveton man: Fairfax County police

One year after the grisly murder, Fairfax County police are still trying to find the killer who stabbed a 52-year-old Groveton man to death in his apartment.

Police say William Scott Miller lived alone in the unit in the 6500 block of Tower Drive.

They say a family member found him dead inside the apartment before detectives arrived.

The last time they’d heard from him before his body was discovered was Friday, Sept. 25.

According to investigators, Miller had suffered from multiple stab wounds, however there were no signs of forced entry, nor were any of his belongings stolen.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (703) 246-7800.

