Annandale imam charged with sexually assaulting underage victim in his car

The imam at a mosque in Annandale is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted an underage victim in his car.

According to Fairfax County police, 36-year-old Said Shirzadi – who served as a counselor and spiritual leader at the Mustafa Center on Braddock Road – met his victim at various locations throughout the county.

Shirzadi would allegedly invite the victim into his vehicle and then sexually assault her.

He was arrested on Tuesday, and then released on his personal recognizance.

Shirzadi has served as an imam at the mosque for 10 years.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Shirzadi to call them at (703) 246-7800, option 3.

