1 woman left injured, stabbing suspect flees scene barefoot in DC

Published  September 26, 2024 11:29am EDT
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Northwest, D.C. that left one woman injured.

Police responded to a stabbing at the intersection of Jennifer Street and Connecticut Avenue in Northwest. The suspect is described as a Black woman, with a brown complexion, 5'7" to 5'8", 140lbs to 150 lbs, a medium brush hairstyle, wearing black pants, possibly a gray sweatshirt.

The suspect fled the scene barefoot.

