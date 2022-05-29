1 teen killed, another hurt after shooting in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

A teenager was killed, and another hurt, after a shooting in Baltimore's Inner Harbor Saturday night, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Baltimore Police Department said officers working in the city's downtown area heard gunshots being fired around 7:34 p.m. Saturday, and began running toward the scene in the 300 block of East Pratt Street.

Once there, officers found a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. Both were taken to an area hospital and immediately taken into surgery, police said. The boy was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. Police did not give an update on the girl's condition.

Investigators have not revealed information about a possible suspect or what led up to the shooting.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Baltimore Police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.