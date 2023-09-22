1 seriously injured in Alexandria shooting

Authorities say one person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Alexandria.

The shooting was reported just before 10 a.m. in the 5500 block of Holmes Run Parkway. Officials could only say the victim was a male.

Images from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area. Investigators have placed evidence markers near a child's bicycle that could be seen on the ground. FOX 5's Bob Barnard says two nearby schools were placed on a secure status following the shooting. Police do not have a gunman in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.