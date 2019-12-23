1 rescued from water after fleeing Arlington crash, fire officials say

article

One person has been rescued from Four Mile Creek after fleeing from a crash in Arlington, emergency personnel said early Monday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of South Four Mile Run South Glebe Road.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Officials did not say whether they knew what caused the crash, nor did they say why the person may have fled the crash.

The person’s injuries are not life threatening, according to emergency officials.

