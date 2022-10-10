1 rescued after crash involving cement truck, landscaping vehicle in Montgomery County

Officials say one people was rescued after a crash Monday morning in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. near Shady Grove Road and Pleasant Road in the Gaithersburg area.

Pete Piringer@mcfrsPIO

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer says several vehicles, including a cement truck and a landscaping vehicle, were involved. Piringer said the person rescued was pinned inside the vehicle and was extricated.

Roads in the area were closed while emergency crews were on the scene.