1 person killed after muti-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County

Police in Prince George’s County say one person was killed after a multi-vehicle collision on the Capital Beltway.

The crash happened around 8:49 p.m. Sunday on outer loop of Interstate 495 at Rote 50 in the Landover area.

Authorities say one person died at the scene. Two people were transported with injuries considered serious but not life-threatening. One person was transported for evaluation.

The crash caused major delays in the area Sunday. The cause remains under investigation.