1 officer struck, police cruiser hit after reckless drivers meet up in Fairfax County

Police in Fairfax County have arrested one person and are investigating others after a meetup of reckless drivers left an officer injured and a police cruiser damaged.

Backup was called to the 6600 block of Electronic Drive in Springfield around 3 a.m. on Sunday after an officer saw several vehicles pull into a commercial parking lot and found a large group of individuals driving recklessly and in circles.

The large group of individuals surrounded the officer’s cruiser and at least one person tried to remove the license plate from the vehicle as the others acted disorderly. When additional officers responded, the cars began to disperse.

One driver struck an officer and then fled from the area at a high rate of speed. The officer sustained minor injuries. Another officer found the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated, but ultimately ended the chase.

One driver, 18-year-old Carlos A Matinez Jr. was charged with reckless driving after he drove down the wrong side of the road and crashed into a cruiser. He was released on a summons.

Detectives are actively investigating the assault on the officer as well as the reckless driving.

Additional warrants have already been obtained for a man from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania and facilitating service of those warrants.

Police say they anticipate additional updates later this week regarding this investigation.