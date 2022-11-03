$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Reston

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night's drawing - but someone in Virginia is waking up $1 million richer!

Virginia lottery officials say while no one hit Wednesday's $1.2 billion grand prize - a lucky $1 million ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Soapstone Drive in Reston.

Two $100,000 tickets were also purchased in Virginia – one online and the other at Spencers Express in North Chesterfield. Three $50,000 tickets were bought in the state - one at B.O.B. #45, Pentagon in Arlington, one at a 7-Eleven on Warwick Blvd. in Newport News and another online.

The jackpot is nearing world record territory closing in on an estimated $1.5 billion for the next Powerball drawing.

The grand prize winner will have the option of claiming a one-time lump sum payment of an estimated $745.9 million before taxes.

The next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET on Saturday.