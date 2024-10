One man is in critical condition following an afternoon shooting in a Bowie neighborhood.

Police received a call around 1:10 p.m. for a shooting on the 13200 block of Tribute Greenfields Drive. According to police, one man is in critical condition and was transported to a nearby hospital.

No details on the cause of the shooting or any suspects involved.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.