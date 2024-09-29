1 man found dead in roadway suffering gunshot wounds in Prince George's County

An adult man was found dead in a Prince George's County roadway, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police arrived in the 2900 block of Oxon Park Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located a man in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No word on the cause of the shooting or any suspects involved.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. This remains an ongoing investigation.