1 man dead, 2 victims injured following DC shooting: police

One man was left dead, one juvenile and a man were left injured following a shooting in Southeast, D.C.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Congress Street on Friday, April 18, around 12:25 p.m., for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims and one juvenile victim suffering gunshot wounds.

One adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second adult and the juvenile self-transported themselves to area hospitals for treatment.

The investigation has determined the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Savannah Place, Southeast.