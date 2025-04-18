Expand / Collapse search

1 man dead, 2 victims injured following DC shooting: police

Published  April 18, 2025 2:05pm EDT
The Brief

    • D.C. police continue to search for a suspect involved in an afternoon shooting that left one man dead, one juvenile and a man injured.
    • According to police, the shooting occurred in Southeast around noon on Friday.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to contact police. 

WASHINGTON, D.C. - One man was left dead, one juvenile and a man were left injured following a shooting in Southeast, D.C.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Congress Street on Friday, April 18, around 12:25 p.m., for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult victims and one juvenile victim suffering gunshot wounds. 

One adult man was pronounced dead at the scene. The second adult and the juvenile self-transported themselves to area hospitals for treatment. 

The investigation has determined the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Savannah Place, Southeast. 

The Source: Information from the Metropolitan Police Department was used to write this report. 

