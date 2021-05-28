1 killed in Northwest DC double shooting, crash

One man is dead after a double shooting and a car crash near Grant Circle Park in Northwest D.C. on Friday.

D.C. police initially responded to Princeton and Warner streets, Northwest for reports of gunfire around 11:51 a.m. When they arrived, police found a vehicle with bullet holes in it.

Shortly afterward, police responded to the 600 block of Upshur Street, Northwest, when they found a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car.

They found both shooting victims in the car on Upshur Street.

According to police, the second victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Investigators believe both scenes are related, but they stressed that the investigation is still in its early stages.

