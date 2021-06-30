Car crash causes power outage in Capitol Heights, 1 person injured

One person was injured in a crash in Capitol Heights Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 500 block of Ritchie Rd at 3:40 p.m. where one person was found in a vehicle that went down a hill. The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

.Prince George's County Fire says the crash has also caused power outages in the nearby shopping center.

Police have not released details on the cause of the crash or the victim at this time.

