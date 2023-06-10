1 injured, 1 dead following double shooting at Prince George's County apartment: police

Two people were shot in Prince George's County Saturday and one has died, police say.

Officers were called to the 8100 block of 14th Ave. around 2:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found two men inside an apartment building, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives are working to establish any suspect(s) and a motive in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call PG Crimesolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.