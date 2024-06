Authorities say one person was killed in a late-night shooting in Prince George’s County.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Hawthorne Street around 11:10 p.m. Thursday to investigate the report of a shooting.

Police say they found a male victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.