1 dead in multi-vehicle crash involving at least 4 tractor trailers in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead in a crash involving at least four tractor trailers and multiple passenger vehicles in Hagerstown.
The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate-81 at exit 10 Showalter Road.
Multiple injuries have been reported.
Interstate-81 is closed at the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.
