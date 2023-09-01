Expand / Collapse search

1 dead in multi-vehicle crash involving at least 4 tractor trailers in Hagerstown

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:34AM
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Authorities say one person is dead in a crash involving at least four tractor trailers and multiple passenger vehicles in Hagerstown.

The crash was reported around 9:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate-81 at exit 10 Showalter Road.

Multiple injuries have been reported.

Interstate-81 is closed at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

