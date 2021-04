A single vehicle crash has left one person dead in Montgomery County.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. along northbound US-29 (Columbia Pike) at Briggs Chaney Road in the Silver Spring area.

Investigations believe the driver who was killed was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Drivers on Columbia Pike will experience delays thought he morning.