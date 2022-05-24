1 dead after off-road dirt bike crashes into tractor trailer: police

One person is dead after the off-road dirt bike they were driving crashed into a tractor trailer, police say.

Authorities say the crash happened May 11 around 8:40 p.m. near East Ordnance Road and Blades Lane in the Glen Burnie area of Anne Arundel County.

The dirt bike was heading west on East Ordnance Road when it crashed into a tractor trailer making a turn onto Blades Lane.

Police say the dirt bike was without lights and the section of roadway where the crash happened had limited street lighting.

The driver was identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Glen Yaruta or Baltimore. Police say he was not wearing a helmet. Yaruta was taken to Shock Trauma where he died on May 23. The passenger on the dirt bike fled the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.