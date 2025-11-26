Metro bus fatally strikes man lying in DC street, authorities say
WASHINGTON - A man is dead after being run over by a Metro bus while lying in a northeast D.C. street, authorities said.
The incident happened Wednesday morning at Minnesota Avenue and Hayes Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Minnesota Avenue, from Hayes Street to Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, was shut down for the police investigation. The person has not been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA).