1 dead after fire, reports of explosion near Loudoun County apartment complex

Authorities say one person is dead after a fire and reports of an explosion at an apartment complex in Loudoun County.

Emergency crews responded just before 8 a.m. to the 21000 block of Green Stable Square in Ashburn, where they found a fire in the maintenance area near a dumpster.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue extinguished the blaze, but one person was found dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The victim’s identity and cause of death have not been determined.

