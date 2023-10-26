Teenage girl dead after two carjacked vehicles crash in DC: police

Police say a teenage girl is dead after two carjacked vehicles lost control and crashed early Thursday morning in northeast D.C.

The crash happened just after 1:45 a.m. on Brentwood Road and Bryant Street.

Authorities have not released the name or age or the girl killed.

It is unclear if any other injuries have been reported.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says a second teenage girl has been taken into custody.

Road closures can be expected in these areas:

- 1100-1300 blocks of Brentwood Road, NE, between Saratoga Avenue and W Street

- 1200 block of Saratoga Avenue, NE, between Rhode Island Avenue and Brentwood Road

Alnwick says 809 carjackings have been reported in the District this year. According to D.C. police data, of the 130 people arrested in this year's carjacking cases, 80 of them have been juveniles.

1 dead after carjacked vehicles crash in DC: police

Mandel Taylor lives on Bryant Street and said the crash was so loud, it woke him up.



"When it comes to carjackings and stuff like that, it happens so much," Taylor said.

"We just need to do more to stop that. Any time you use, a USB card and stuff like that to start cars up and stuff, it’s crazy. It’s sad, but what can we do but pray about it and hope things get better? That’s all."