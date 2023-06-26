Authorities say one person is dead after an apartment fire in southeast D.C.

The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 700 block of Brandywine Street.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the kitchen area of an apartment on the second floor of the three-story building.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ 1 dead after accidental kitchen fire in DC apartment building

First responders removed an occupant who was taken to the hospital. The occupant suffered critical injuries and later died.

The fire was determined to be accidental. Firefighters will canvas the area Monday with safety information for residents in the area.