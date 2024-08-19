1 dead, 7 injured in Baltimore shooting

A 36-year-old man was killed and seven others were injured in a shooting on the 1300 block of Spring Street Sunday night, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Just after 8 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls reporting a shooting at a gathering. Upon arrival, they found multiple male victims and one female victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims, ranging in age from 22 to 45, were transported to the hospital by the fire department. Their conditions vary from critical to stable.

Homicide detectives and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were on the scene, searching for witnesses and ballistic evidence. Multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. Police are also asking residents to provide any available video footage that may have captured the incident.

Worley asked anyone with information to contact the BPD homicide line at 443-902-4824.

The investigation is ongoing.