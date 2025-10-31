1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash on I-495 in Oxon Hill
OXON HILL, Md. - A deadly rollover crash shut down the outer loop of I-495 in Oxon Hill early Friday morning, leaving one person dead and three others seriously injured.
Rollover crash kills 1
The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. just before St. Barnabas Road. According to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS, one occupant was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Beltway delays stretch hours
All lanes on the outer loop were closed after MD-210, with traffic diverted onto MD-210 and MD-414 to rejoin the Capital Beltway. FOX 5’s Annie Mae reports delays stretching up to four hours.
Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Traffic Team.