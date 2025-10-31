1 dead, 3 injured in rollover crash on I-495 in Oxon Hill

The Brief 1 dead, 3 hurt in I-495 rollover. Crash happened near St. Barnabas Rd at 5:15 a.m. Outer Loop delays stretch up to 4 hours.



A deadly rollover crash shut down the outer loop of I-495 in Oxon Hill early Friday morning, leaving one person dead and three others seriously injured.

Rollover crash kills 1

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. just before St. Barnabas Road. According to Prince George’s County Fire/EMS, one occupant was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Beltway delays stretch hours

All lanes on the outer loop were closed after MD-210, with traffic diverted onto MD-210 and MD-414 to rejoin the Capital Beltway. FOX 5’s Annie Mae reports delays stretching up to four hours.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.