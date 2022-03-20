1 dead, 2 hurt after early Sunday morning crash along Clara Barton Parkway

One person is dead after a three car crash along the Clara Barton Parkway in Maryland early Sunday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. near the Little Falls bridge, just prior to the D.C. border.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police say one of the cars involved in the crash ended up in a ditch on its side. The driver of that car was trapped after the crash, but crews were eventually able to get them out.

Montgomery County fire officials say one of the people involved in the crash suffered traumatic injuries and later died. Another person was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. A third person was evaluated at the scene, but didn’t want to go to the hospital.

The crash shut down a portion of Clara Barton Parkway for several hours. It has since been reopened.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.