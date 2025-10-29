1 dead, 1 injured in Charles County gas station shooting
WALDORF, Md. - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting early Wednesday in the parking lot of a Charles County convenience store and gas station.
1 shot, killed
Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to the Dash-In on Smallwood Drive, where a group had gathered near a gas pump before gunfire broke out. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.
Second victim hospitalized
No store employees were involved, authorities said. The second victim was flown to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Johnson at 301-609-6453 or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Charles County Sheriff.