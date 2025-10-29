1 dead, 1 injured in Charles County gas station shooting

The Brief One person was killed in a targeted shooting at a Waldorf gas station. A second victim was flown to the hospital; their condition is unknown. The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at the Dash-In on Smallwood Drive.



One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a double shooting early Wednesday in the parking lot of a Charles County convenience store and gas station.

1 shot, killed

Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. to the Dash-In on Smallwood Drive, where a group had gathered near a gas pump before gunfire broke out. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

Second victim hospitalized

No store employees were involved, authorities said. The second victim was flown to a hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Johnson at 301-609-6453 or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.