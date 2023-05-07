1 dead, 1 hospitalized after Fairfax County shooting; police searching for suspect

A man is dead and another remains hospitalized after an early morning shooting in Fairfax County.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a shot person around 2:19 a.m. on Sunday in the Build America Plaza parking lot, located in the 3800 block of South George Mason Drive in Bailey's Crossroads.

Two adult men were found suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both men were taken to the hospital with injuries considered life-threatening.

One of the victims, Maurice Anderson, 24, of Washington D.C, succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital. The second victim remains hospitalized.

Detectives determined the men were at a restaurant in the Build America Plaza. An argument in the parking lot led to one man discharging multiple rounds, striking the two men.

The man was seen entering a vehicle and leaving the scene. Detectives recovered images of the suspect responsible for the shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact them at 703-246-7800.