1 adult, 2 teens charged in deadly shooting in Prince George's County

A man and two teens have been charged in a deadly shooting in Prince George’s County, police say.

The two juveniles are both 16 years old, according to police, and the 25-year-old male suspect has been identified as Deandre Boyd of Washington, DC.

All have been charged with the murder of 38-year-old Fernando Alvarenga Cuellar of Morningside, and both juveniles have been charged as adults.

Police say just after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, officers responded to the 4300 block of Ridgecrest Drive for a shooting where they found the victim outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died several hours later.

About two hours after the shooting, patrol officers were dispatched to the report of an armed carjacking on Fisher Road. While responding, officers saw the carjacked vehicle traveling with a second carjacked vehicle on St. Barnabas Road.

When police tried to stop the two drivers, they fled and a short pursuit ensued.

One of the carjacked vehicles crashed at St. Barnabas Road and Wheeler Road and the driver — one of the 16-year-old boys — was taken into custody.

A loaded gun was recovered. Officers continued to pursue the second vehicle which crashed in Washington, D.C. Both occupants of that vehicle attempted to run but were quickly arrested. A second gun was recovered in the vehicle.

During the investigation into the carjackings, it was determined Boyd and the two juveniles were also responsible for Cuellar’s death.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects shot the victim during an attempted robbery. Police do not believe the victim and suspects knew each other.

Boyd and the two teens are charged with first and second-degree murder, carjacking and additional charges.

One teen is in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections on a no-bond status. Boyd and the second teen are in custody in Washington, DC, awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call 301-516-2512.