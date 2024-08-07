King Street Oyster Bar reopens after deadly shooting

article

The King Street Oyster Bar in Northeast D.C. has reopened after a four-day closure ordered by Police Chief Pamela Smith in response to a quadruple shooting that occurred over the weekend.

The shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 33-year-old Antonio Williams and 18-year-old Terrell Osbourne Jr., also left two others injured.

The incident began outside the restaurant early Saturday morning, with damage visible across buildings and down the street.

Chief Smith ordered the closure of the oyster bar, citing a violation of a 2019 security agreement that required the restaurant to lock up its patio.

"The restaurant created an environment that allowed people to gather before the shooting happened," Smith said in her closure order, despite the restaurant being closed at the time of the shooting.

The restaurant noted that the temporary closure cost approximately $70,000 in lost revenue. King Oyster Bar reopened at 3 p.m. Wednesday, the moment Chief Smith's order expired.

Residents in the NoMa area expressed mixed feelings.

Brayn, who works nearby, told FOX 5, "Right now, yeah, it's broad daylight, but I wouldn't want to stay past ... you know that's about it."

Keith, a local resident, added, "It's nice here, been here for over 64 years. It's nice around here, from what I know, but by night I'm home in bed."

"Of course they have to go through the process with the police and the crime scene and all that, but you want to get back open as much as possible. This whole area, you know, the nightlife coming through," said John, another resident.

According to Metropolitan Police Department data, there have been dozens of reported crimes within 500 feet of the apartment building across the street from the oyster bar since the beginning of 2024. This includes three assaults with a dangerous weapon, two of which occurred after the bar closed.

Recently, FOX 5 reported a fire at a nearby apartment building, highlighting ongoing safety concerns in the neighborhood.

An emergency ANC town hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Baptist Church nearby, where Chief Smith is expected to attend.

FOX 5 has reached out to MPD for confirmation but has not yet received a response.