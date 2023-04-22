A Super Mario Bros. Adventure in the FOX 5 DC Newsroom!

The "Super Mario Bros Movie" has led to people waxing nostalgia about original Nintendo games featuring Mario, Luigi and the whole cast of characters.

On Friday's LION Lunch Hour, Ryan Lynch stopped by from Records & Rarities in Springfield, VA to revisit some classic video games and play Super Mario Bros. on our big newsroom monitor along with Marissa Mitchell, Kevin McCarthy and a FOX 5 employee masquerading as Mario.

Later, yet another FOX 5 employee (it's quite obvious who) pops on the Mario head as Kevin plays the other classic Nintendo game of yesteryear, Duck Hunt.

Also, you can revisit Kevin McCarthy's interview with Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as they talk about "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"