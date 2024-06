D.C. residents headed to the polls on June 4 to cast their ballots in the Democratic presidential primary , as well as for Congress and city offices.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in D.C., and results are starting to come in.

JUMP TO:

D.C. presidential primary results

D.C. U.S. Delegate primary results

D.C. Shadow Representative primary results

D.C. Shadow Senator primary results

D.C. City Council primary results