New poll shows tight race in DC mayoral primary with Lewis George leading McDuffie

The Brief A new poll from CityCast D.C. measuring the 2026 Democratic mayoral primary in the District shows a competitive race taking shape. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George leads with 39% of first-choice support among likely Democratic voters, followed closely by former Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie at 34%. Undecided voters also remain a major factor, making up roughly 24% of respondents in the poll.



A new poll from CityCast D.C. measuring the 2026 Democratic mayoral primary in the District shows a competitive race taking shape, with no candidate approaching a majority and a large share of voters still undecided.

By the numbers:

According to the survey, Councilmember Janeese Lewis George holds the lead with 39% of first-choice support among likely Democratic voters. Former Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie follows closely behind at 34%, putting the two within single digits of each other in the initial ballot preference.

Beyond the top two, the field drops off sharply.

All other candidates tested in the poll registered 7% support or less, underscoring a race that is largely consolidating around the leading contenders.

However, the dynamics shift when ranked-choice voting is factored into the poll.

McDuffie appears to gain ground in later-round preferences, earning 27% of second-choice support, compared to 15% for Lewis George.

Dig deeper:

Undecided voters also remain a major factor, making up roughly 24% of respondents in the poll — a bloc large enough to significantly alter the trajectory of the race as the campaign progresses.

Additionally, 19% of respondents said they would not rank a second-choice candidate at all, a significant share under the ranked-choice voting system that could affect how efficiently votes transfer in later rounds.

What's next:

The findings point to an unsettled Democratic primary landscape in Washington, where voter preferences remain fluid and ranked-choice voting is expected to play a decisive role for the first time in a D.C. mayoral contest.