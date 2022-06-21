Mayor Muriel Bowser wins DC Primary Election, will go on to run for third term in November

article

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has won the 2022 Primary Election in the District. She survives a challenge by Councilmembers Trayon White and Robert White Jr.

She will go on to run for her third term in the November General Election on Tuesday November 8th, 2022.

Mayor Bowser and Councilmembers Trayon White and Robert White Jr. squared off over a range of issues during FOX 5's Democratic Mayoral Debate hosted with the Georgetown University Institute of Politics on June 1st.

Live Election Results